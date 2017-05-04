Minor traffic stop leads to drug bust - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Minor traffic stop leads to drug bust

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man is in jail and is facing multiple traffic and drug charges.

Christopher Winters, 38, was pulled over by police for not using his turn signal on Wednesday.

During the traffic stop police discovered that Winters’ license was suspended. They also discovered drugs, a scale, a large amount of money and other drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Winters also allegedly sold heroin to Christopher Zam who overdosed from the buy.

Winters is also being charged for not wearing a seat belt.

