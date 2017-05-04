Minor traffic stop leads to drug bust

Police are searching for a subject that stole a woman's car in north Toledo late Tuesday night.

Police are searching for a subject that stole a woman's car in north Toledo late Tuesday night.

Woman's car stolen by unknown subject in north Toledo

Woman's car stolen by unknown subject in north Toledo

A man has been arrested for robbing the Vito’s Pizza located on Lagrange Street in North Toledo right after midnight on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested for robbing the Vito’s Pizza located on Lagrange Street in North Toledo right after midnight on Tuesday.

Man accused of robbing pizza restaurant found, gives officers tough time during arrest

Man accused of robbing pizza restaurant found, gives officers tough time during arrest

A Toledo man is in jail and is facing multiple traffic and drug charges.

A Toledo man is in jail and is facing multiple traffic and drug charges.

Police are searching for a suspect that goes by the nickname Wapo.

Police are searching for a suspect that goes by the nickname Wapo.

Toledo police need your help finding suspect

Toledo police need your help finding suspect

A student from Waite High School brought a gun to school Thursday. Administrators took action when another student notified them about the situation.

A student from Waite High School brought a gun to school Thursday. Administrators took action when another student notified them about the situation.

A Toledo man is in jail and is facing multiple traffic and drug charges.

Christopher Winters, 38, was pulled over by police for not using his turn signal on Wednesday.

During the traffic stop police discovered that Winters’ license was suspended. They also discovered drugs, a scale, a large amount of money and other drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Winters also allegedly sold heroin to Christopher Zam who overdosed from the buy.

Winters is also being charged for not wearing a seat belt.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.