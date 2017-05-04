Woman accused of child endangerment pleads not guilty

A Toledo woman appeared in court for child endangerment Thursday morning.

According to police, Shaqunia Williams along with Tyrone Hooks, allowed 4-year old Aaliyah Smith to be in the care of Bridgette White. White is being charged for the murder of Aaliyah.

Police say Williams knew that White was unable to provide care for Aaliyah.

At the bond hearing Thursday, Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Williams is currently on house arrest and will be back in court later this month for a pretrial.

Her trial date is set to July.

