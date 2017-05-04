Woman accused of child endangerment pleads not guilty

Steady and soaking rain will be expected with cold, windy and miserably wet weather. There may be as much rain in two days as the normal for the entire month.More >>
Steady and soaking rain will be expected with cold, windy and miserably wet weather. There may be as much rain in two days as the normal for the entire month.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for...More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for June...More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
An increase in the number of Ohioans treated for gambling addiction in the past two years is attributed not only to the effects of casino legalization but to increased availability of treatment.More >>
An increase in the number of Ohioans treated for gambling addiction in the past two years is attributed not only to the effects of casino legalization but to increased availability of treatment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
There are companies that specialize in motorcycles,and it's possible to get a better rate on insurance from one.More >>
There are companies that specialize in motorcycles,and it's possible to get a better rate on insurance from one.More >>
A student from Waite High School brought a gun to school Thursday. Administrators took action when another student notified them about the situation.More >>
A student from Waite High School brought a gun to school Thursday. Administrators took action when another student notified them about the situation.More >>
Sylvania’s School District’s Superintendent’s Task Force will present its final choice to the board.More >>
Sylvania’s School District’s Superintendent’s Task Force will present its final choice to the board.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect that goes by the nickname Wapo.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect that goes by the nickname Wapo.More >>
Thursday morning the jury was able to see the intensity of the heat by viewing the gear Machcinski and Dickman wore inside.More >>
Thursday morning the jury was able to see the intensity of the heat by viewing the gear Machcinski and Dickman wore inside.More >>