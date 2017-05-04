Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly motorcycle crash

MONROE, MI (WTOL) -

One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a ditch Wednesday night. 

According to Michigan state troopers, a 36-year-old man was driving west on North Custer Road in Monroe when he left the roadway near Yensch Road. The bike crashed in a ditch, leaving the driver with fatal injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation, but officials believe alcohol was a factor. 

The name of the man killed has not been released. 

