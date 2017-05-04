You can now spend ‘koala-ty’ time at the Toledo Zoo!

Coedie will be on exhibit at the Toledo Zoo starting May 5. (Source: Toledo Zoo)

The Toledo Zoo has introduced its newest addition! Coedie, a koala, will be unveiled to visitors in the Aviary on Friday, May 5.

The cute tree-hugging creature came to Toledo from the San Diego Zoo’s Koala Loan Program, which has placed koalas in more than 85 cities and 12 countries.

A former Toledo Zoo keeper, Jenny Roesler, who now works in San Diego, made the trip with Coedie. She also stayed to help train the Toledo staff and get the koala used to his new home.

Coedie, whose name means boy in aboriginal, is 3 and a half years old and weighs approximately 16 pounds.

Coedie is also the son of Mundooie, the first male koala born at the Toledo Zoo in 2000.

Fun Koala Facts:

Unique physical characteristics include large, leathery nose, rounded body with long limbs, big ears and no visible tail.

Like humans, koalas have individual fingerprints.

They are naturally solitary and sedentary creatures.

Koalas reside in eucalyptus forests and woodlands, along the eastern coast of Australia.

Because their diet of eucalyptus leaves (two pounds a day!) and dirt (for digestion) does not provide much nutritional value, koalas sleep between 18 and 22 hours a day.

Eucalyptus leaves are harmful to most animals.

The IUCN Red List for Threatened Species lists koalas as vulnerable with declining population numbers due to loss of habitat, predation from dogs, disease and the effects of climate change. More than 80 percent of koala habitats are estimated to have disappeared; It is thought there are only 43,000 to 80,000 koalas left in the wild.

In addition to visiting Coedie, Zoo visitors can support koala conservation by taking the new Oceania Conservation Tour around the Zoo to learn more, purchasing a koala Zoo PAL sponsorship or koala merchandise in Zoo gift shops.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.