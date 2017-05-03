Twisting together at Perrysburg's "Senior Prom"

It was a high school dance unlike most Wednesday night at Perrysburg High School.

Sure, there was food, dresses, flowers and quite a bit of dancing. But it was a dance for seniors, both high school seniors and senior citizens.

Perrysburg students served, entertained and danced with guests for a night of fun.

The school has been hosting the event for more than a decade and says it a great way to bring the two generations together.

"A lot of times they are disconnected from the school systems and they look at kids a little bit differently,” explained Dr. Michael Short, Perrysburg High School principal. “We want to bring them together and say these are what our kids are like now. Here's kids in your community and they're pretty good kids and we want to be able to share that with you. It's a fun event."

The most popular song at the senior prom this year? "The Twist."

