Walleye win game 3 against Ft. Wayne, take 3-0 series lead

The Toledo Walleye defeated Fort Wayne 3-2 Wednesday night to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the second round of the ECHL playoffs.

Both offenses started sluggish, with neither goaltender allowing the puck to pass them.

In the second period, Fort Wayne's Garrett Thompson scored the night's first goal only 29 seconds into the period.

About nine minutes later, Toledo's Kyle Bonis assisted on a goal by Evan Rankin to tie the game at one.

But with less than four minutes before the break, Fort Wayne regained the lead with a goal by Gabriel Desjardins to give the Komets a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.

In the third period, the Walleye went to work with a game-tying goal by Evan Rankin.

But while Jeff Lerg continued to turn away shots by Fort Wayne, Toledo's offense continued a ferocious attack.

With just over three minutes left in regulation, Toledo's A.J. Jenks knocked in a goal to give the Walleye a 3-2 lead, their first of the night.

Two late penalties gave the Komets a chance to tie the game, but Jeff Lerg made several clutch saves to seal the victory for the Walleye.

Game four in Fort Wayne will be Friday night. The puck with drop at 8 p.m.

