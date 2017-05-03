Self-proclaimed natural healer skips hearing, warrant still out for her arrest

A bond hearing was held Wednesday for a woman accused of various drug charges, but she did not show up for the hearing.

There is currently a warrant out for self-proclaimed natural healer Charmaine Bassett's arrest. She is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, including psychedelic mushrooms and trafficking, both a second degree felony. She has a third charge of trafficking marijuana near a school.

During her last appearance in court, Bassett refused to approached the bench. Security ordered her to be removed from the courtroom.

She told WTOL outside the courtroom, "I don't belong there. It's for corporations only."

Also missing from the courthouse Wednesday were the handful of supporters who were seen praying outside Bassett's last hearing.

Bassett's bond was set at $300,000.

The judge decided to continue the case for 30 days.

