From Toledo to the Far East: Jobs, drugs and the Trump factor

Toledo News Leader will get a first-hand look at the issues that affect us here in Toledo that are coming in to focus as President Trump passes his first 100 days in office mark.More >>
Toledo News Leader will get a first-hand look at the issues that affect us here in Toledo that are coming in to focus as President Trump passes his first 100 days in office mark.More >>
Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.More >>
Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.More >>
The moment you realize your child is missing is critical. You need to think fast.More >>
The moment you realize your child is missing is critical. You need to think fast.More >>
New research shows our children are falling behind at school even before they start. And technology could be coming in the way.More >>
New research shows our children are falling behind at school even before they start. And technology could be coming in the way.More >>
The sheer magnitude of the opiate epidemic is bad enough. But making matters worse, is that the crisis keeps changing. It is getting more dangerous and deadly by the day.More >>
The sheer magnitude of the opiate epidemic is bad enough. But making matters worse, is that the crisis keeps changing. It is getting more dangerous and deadly by the day.More >>
ALERT DAYS are up for Thursday and Friday. Rainfall Thursday may reach around 2". Rain will continue Thursday night into Friday morning with totals over 3" by noon Friday.More >>
ALERT DAYS are up for Thursday and Friday. Rainfall Thursday may reach around 2". Rain will continue Thursday night into Friday morning with totals over 3" by noon Friday.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for...More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for June...More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
An increase in the number of Ohioans treated for gambling addiction in the past two years is attributed not only to the effects of casino legalization but to increased availability of treatment.More >>
An increase in the number of Ohioans treated for gambling addiction in the past two years is attributed not only to the effects of casino legalization but to increased availability of treatment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
ALERT DAYS are up for Thursday and Friday. Rainfall Thursday may reach around 2". Rain will continue Thursday night into Friday morning with totals over 3" by noon Friday.More >>
ALERT DAYS are up for Thursday and Friday. Rainfall Thursday may reach around 2". Rain will continue Thursday night into Friday morning with totals over 3" by noon Friday.More >>
A bond hearing was held Wednesday for a woman accused of various drug charges, but she did not show up for the hearing.More >>
A bond hearing was held Wednesday for a woman accused of various drug charges, but she did not show up for the hearing.More >>
A Toledo mayoral candidate's campaign van caught fire Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Toledo mayoral candidate's campaign van caught fire Wednesday afternoon.More >>
It was a high school dance unlike most Wednesday night at Perrysburg High School.More >>
It was a high school dance unlike most Wednesday night at Perrysburg High School.More >>
Perrysburg Schools partnered with the University of Toledo's Judith Herb College of education to discuss the future of education.More >>
Perrysburg Schools partnered with the University of Toledo's Judith Herb College of education to discuss the future of education.More >>