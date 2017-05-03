BGSU school leaders demand sexual assault investigation process change

Following the protest last week at Bowling Green State University about the campus's so-called rape culture, school leaders are speaking out.

Wednesday, a group of university officials involved in the process of reports of sexual assault spoke about the process.

Leaders say if they receive a report, they then meet with that student and then provide resources for that student, also provide the options available to the student.

Those options included two different pathways, one with the institution conducting an investigation, another with police.

This process hasn't changed, but leaders want students to know their concerns are taken seriously.

"We hope that what they see from this response is that change is important and that if there are ways that we can change and improve, that they're part of the process of creating that, buying in to it," said BGSU President Mary Ellen Mazey.

BGSU Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Thomas Gibson says he wasn't surprised by the protesters. He knows this is a problem at institutions across the country, but he's looking forward to doing better.

"I want them to know we will thoroughly, compassionately and comprehensively investigate all reports of sexual assault," Dr. Gibson said.

The University works with the Cocoon Shelter in Wood County. Julie Broadwell is the campus advocate. She says, she was at the protest last week, and she knows some students have felt discounted when reporting assaults.

"We need to hear those things, I mean if people are not responding appropriately to someone when they come forward, we need to hear it, and we need to hear it again," Broadwell said.

This task force is made up of students, faculty, staff and victim advocates, and university leaders say, they hope students feel heard moving forward.

