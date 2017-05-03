Prepping your home for the heavy rain coming to Toledo

There are steps you can take to protect your home from the potential flooding on Thursday and Friday.

After you get your grass cut in the dry weather, experts said you should walk around your house for any areas where water could get in.

The rain has been falling, it seems, almost every day lately. That means a busy time for the crews at Everdry Waterproofing in Sylvania Township.

While they'd love your business, we asked them to give us tips on how to protect your home from the heavy rain.

You can extend your downspouts, make sure your gutters aren't clogged and look for any gaps, seams, or openings around your home and foundation.

Your basement is the biggest concern, so also make sure you have a sump pump that's running properly. Everdry has seen ones that weren't plugged in or don't have a check valve that keeps water from coming back in after it's pumped out.

Before the rain falls, test out your sump pump to make sure it will turn on when it counts the most.

“Not only do you just take like a pail or a bucket and pour water in there, it's not even a bad idea to put little bit of dish soap. Something like that, where when you pour it in, as it turns the pump on and cycles through, it actually helps flush it and lubricate it at the same time,” said Gil Ramirez, the general manager for Everdry.

Everdry also recommends getting a battery backup for your sump pump. So if the power goes out during a storm, your home will be ready for it.

