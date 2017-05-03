Man accused of foot-fetish assaults rants at municipal court hearing

The man accused of foot-fetish assaults in Toledo and Bowling Green appeared in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday.

Judge Timothy Kuhlman revoked the bond for Joseph Jones saying Jones did not complete a court-ordered psychological evaluation.

Jones is accused of sucking a woman's toes at the Franklin Park Mall and touching a woman's feet and hands at a Bowling Green Meijer store.

Jones told judge Kuhlman he planned to have the evaluation, but his Bowling Green arrested prevented that from happening.

Jones then went on a rant about the charges against him.

"My point is a lot of these charges are ridiculous, they don't even make sense. We're not talking about whether you're guilty or not," Jones said during the hearing. "Well it's on TV and people keep seeing me on TV and they don't know who I am. So I'd rather speak so people know who they're dealing with.

I'm tired of being called a toe sucker."

The judge set bond at $15,000 in additional to the $10,000 bond set in Bowling Green.

Judge Kuhlman also ordered that Jones spend 20 days at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation. He is scheduled to be back in court in Toledo on May 23.

