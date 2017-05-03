Preparation for heavy rains can prevent basement flooding

The weather in Northwest Ohio can be extremely unpredictable, especially in the spring. Sometimes when it rains it pours, and the flooding on the roads can be a pain as well as a huge inconvenience for farmers.

At times Ohio may not experience a huge amount of rain, however a little bit of it can certainly go a long way that can result in a mess if you’re not prepared.

Chad Gargas, one of the owners of Paul Blausey Farms, learned the hard way.

“In the spring of 2015, it was a very wet year and we had multiple occasions where we had more than two inches of rain at a time,” explained Gargas. “And one occasion, we had more than four inches of rain and the whole front yard was flooded within 100 feet of the house and we woke up in the morning and the sub pump was not working.”

Luckily, Gargas had a back-up sub pump, however the damage had already been done.

“The ditches were full, the tile were running, there were ponds in most of our fields, and you just can't do anything about it. It's a pretty helpless feeling,” said Gargas.

He advises that everyone should start preparing sooner than later.

A sub pump is a necessity when dealing with a lot of rain. If you have a sub pump, it is important to make sure the battery backup is fully charged before the rain comes.

It’s also important to make the sewer line is clean. If possible, install a standpipe in the basement floor drain.

“Be proactive, not reactive. Then you can make it to church on time.”

