Findlay Brewing Company begins Kickstarter for new brewery and taproom

A local business in Findlay that was impacted by a huge fire in their block a year ago is turning to their loyal customers for some help.

For years, the Findlay Brewing Company has run their small operation out of this 600 square-foot building. But with increasing demand from their patrons, they have decided it is time to expand.

Currently the brewery only produces 10 gallons of beer at a time, which makes the process very time consuming. So the new brewery will produce about 30 times the volume in a brand new system.

Also, the new taproom will offer much more room than at the current location and an outdoor beer garden. First, the owners need to renovate the building on Crawford street.

And though they have a business loan, they wanted their patrons to be a part of the project through a Kickstarter campaign. Supporters can receive various perks for donating towards making their favorite brewery and tap room even better.

"The new taproom will have a bar with at least 20 taps. We're going to have food, a bigger stage, open more hours more days more nights. All of the things people have been asking for, all of the things people expect, and that's what we really want," said Aaron Osborne, Co-Owner of the Findlay Brewing Company.

There will also be a Brewery Expansion party held Friday May 12th at the Jones Mansion to reconnect with customers who haven't been able to enjoy the taproom since last year's fire.

For more information, visit the Findlay Brewing Company's Kickstarter website.

