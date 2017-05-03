Woman's car stolen by unknown subject in north Toledo

Authorities say the man ran over the water hose that was being used to put out the fire with his car.

Man caught with drugs after running over fire hose with car

Police are searching for three men involved in a robbery that happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Man robbed at gun-point near Boys and Girls Club

Two men are in jail after a search warrant at one of their homes Tuesday.

Two men are behind bars after police find drugs, money

Police are searching for a subject that stole a woman's car in north Toledo late Tuesday night.

A man has been arrested for robbing the Vito’s Pizza located on Lagrange Street in North Toledo right after midnight on Tuesday.

Man accused of robbing pizza restaurant found, gives officers tough time during arrest

Police are searching for a subject that stole a woman's car in north Toledo late Tuesday night.

According to the police report, the woman was leaving a residence at 243 Palmer Street at about 10:30 p.m. when a black male wearing all black and a baseball cap approached her.

The subject told the woman to "Give it up," and reached into his pocket. The woman said he pointed his pocket at her like there was a gun inside.

The woman told police she dropped the keys to her black 2007 Cadillac SRX and ran back inside.

Police are looking for both the subject and the vehicle. The Ohio license plate on the back is GJQ5228.

