Woman's car stolen by unknown subject in north Toledo

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are searching for a subject that stole a woman's car in north Toledo late Tuesday night.

According to the police report, the woman was leaving a residence at 243 Palmer Street at about 10:30 p.m. when a black male wearing all black and a baseball cap approached her.

The subject told the woman to "Give it up," and reached into his pocket. The woman said he pointed his pocket at her like there was a gun inside.

The woman told police she dropped the keys to her black 2007 Cadillac SRX and ran back inside.

Police are looking for both the subject and the vehicle. The Ohio license plate on the back is GJQ5228.

