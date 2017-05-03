Westbound lanes on OH turnpike closed due to deadly crash

All westbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike near exit 25 will be closed for several hours due to a deadly three-vehicle accident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Bruce Wichenbach, 68, of Waldoboro, Maine, was driving a semi-truck that drove off the right side of the road and struck another semi driven by Richard Taylor, 57, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

After impact, Wichenbach’s semi struck a guardrail and was overturned. Taylor’s semi was stopped.

A third vehicle driven by Jeffrey Reinkemeyer, 51, of Hellenville, Wisconsin, swerved to avoid crash debris and drove off to the left side of the road striking a median ditch.

Unfortunately, Wichenbach suffered from fatal injuries from the crash but neither Taylor nor Reinkemeyer were harmed.

Seat belts were worn by everyone involved in the crash and alcohol is not believed to be factor.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Below are listed alternative routes:

Exit OHTPK onto Co Rd 24/OH-66 S

Turn RT onto US-20 W

Turn RT onto OH-15 N/US-20 W

Destination OHTPK Exit-13 will be on the RT

