Man accused of robbing pizza restaurant found, gives officers to - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of robbing pizza restaurant found, gives officers tough time during arrest

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Lucas County Jail) (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man has been arrested for robbing the Vito’s Pizza located on Lagrange Street in North Toledo right after midnight on Tuesday.

Keith Baptiste, 31, is being charged with aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.

Vito Pizza employees say Baptiste walked into the restaurant and pretended to place an order.

Baptiste then pulled out a loaded gun and pointed it at the cashier, Brittany Axtell, and demanded her to give him the money inside the cash register.

Axtell then ran to the back of the store to notify her manager, and Baptiste fled the scene.

After Toledo police were notified of the incident, they found Baptiste hiding under a porch, covered in dirt on the 200 block of Manhattan Boulevard.

Baptiste fought back with an officer who attempted to arrest him.

With the help of several officers, Baptiste finally complied and was taken into custody. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly