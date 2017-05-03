Alert Days: Heavy Rain Thursday and Friday

Heavy rain is still expected Thursday and Friday to end this week. Rainfall will begin before sunrise Thursday and in some spots, lasts non-stop until Friday evening. Rain totals are expected to be over 2" for nearly all of northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan, with isolated totals over 3.5" possible.

In addition to the heavy downpours, a cold wind off Lake Erie will make for a bitterly cold day. Highs are not expected to even reach 50 degrees. On top of the chill, wind gusts over 30 mph are likely.

The forecast does dry out over the weekend but spotty showers are still possible Saturday. An early morning frost potential exists both Sunday and Monday morning. ?