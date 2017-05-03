Authorities say the man ran over the water hose that was being used to put out the fire with his car.

Authorities say the man ran over the water hose that was being used to put out the fire with his car.

Man caught with drugs after running over fire hose with car

Man caught with drugs after running over fire hose with car

Police are searching for three men involved in a robbery that happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police are searching for three men involved in a robbery that happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Man robbed at gun-point near Boys and Girls Club

Man robbed at gun-point near Boys and Girls Club

Two men are in jail after a search warrant at one of their homes Tuesday.

Two men are in jail after a search warrant at one of their homes Tuesday.

Two men are behind bars after police find drugs, money

Two men are behind bars after police find drugs, money

Police are searching for a subject that stole a woman's car in north Toledo late Tuesday night.

Police are searching for a subject that stole a woman's car in north Toledo late Tuesday night.

Woman's car stolen by unknown subject in north Toledo

Woman's car stolen by unknown subject in north Toledo

A man has been arrested for robbing the Vito’s Pizza located on Lagrange Street in North Toledo right after midnight on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested for robbing the Vito’s Pizza located on Lagrange Street in North Toledo right after midnight on Tuesday.

Man accused of robbing pizza restaurant found, gives officers tough time during arrest

Man accused of robbing pizza restaurant found, gives officers tough time during arrest

Two men are in jail after a search warrant at one of their homes Tuesday.

Brian K. Martin, 42, and Antwantonyo Romez Waites, 32, are being charged with trafficking crack cocaine.

In addition to the crack cocaine, authorities found money, pot and "criminal tools" in Martin’s home.

The two men could also be charged with possession of criminal tools. Waites also has a pending drug abuse charge.

Fostoria police along with Sandusky and Seneca County's drug task force continue to investigate the case.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved