Two men are behind bars after police find drugs, money

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Brian K. Martin, 42 (Source: Tiffin Police Department) Brian K. Martin, 42 (Source: Tiffin Police Department)
Antwantonyo Romez Waites, 32 (Source: Tiffin Police Department) Antwantonyo Romez Waites, 32 (Source: Tiffin Police Department)
Two men are in jail after a search warrant at one of their homes Tuesday.

Brian K. Martin, 42, and Antwantonyo Romez Waites, 32, are being charged with trafficking crack cocaine.

In addition to the crack cocaine, authorities found money, pot and "criminal tools" in Martin’s home.

The two men could also be charged with possession of criminal tools. Waites also has a pending drug abuse charge.

Fostoria police along with Sandusky and Seneca County's drug task force continue to investigate the case. 

