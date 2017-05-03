TPS hosts job fair to hire various positions

Toledo Public Schools is looking for more employees.

The district hosted a job fair Wednesday for anyone interested in teaching and other positions in the schools.

There was on-site interviews for a number of positions, including bus drivers and Head Start staff positions.

There are also positions open for substitute teachers and substitute positions for food service, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and miscellaneous laborer positions.

Recently, TPS has been facing a shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers.

"There are a lot of mandates around bus driving and also the license that you have to hold for those positions," Angela Nowak of TPS's Human Resources Department. "The same with special education teachers. We just don't have a lot of people going into that field so it's kind of hard to find them because everyone's looking for them, so it's kind of who gets them first."

A TPS official said there is no limit on the number of substitutes the districts can take or will take. They are always looking for subs, and many of the sub positions turn into full positions.

The job fair will last until 7p.m. at the TPS Educational Campus, located on North Summit Street.

If you could not make it out the fair, you can always apply online through the TPS website.

