Toledo pastor facing federal charges transferred out of Lucas County Jail

Cordell Jenkins, who is one of the two Toledo ministers that was charged with sex trafficking of minors and child pornography, has been moved out of the Lucas County Jail.

Tuesday, he and Anthony Haynes pleaded not guilty to the federal sex traffic charge against them.

Both still held without bond.

Haynes is still at the Lucas Co Jail.

Jenkins was last checked into the Kentucky Statewide system, but has since transferred into Northeast Ohio Correctional Center located in Youngstown. He arrived late Tuesday.

The reason for the move is unclear however some speculate it's because Jenkins was receiving too many clergy guests.

There is to be a meeting about the future of Abundant Life Ministries church this evening, which could close. Overseer, Marvin Winans will make that decision.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved