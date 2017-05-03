Dropped lawsuit makes way for Ballville Dam removal

The last hurdle to a controversial project in Fremont has been resolved.

The Sierra Club has voluntarily dropped its lawsuit against the city in regards to the demolition of the Ballville Dam. The group had been claiming the removal would harm the local environment.

Just a couple days before the lawsuit was dropped, the city of Fremont received a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers to remove the dam.

Built in 1913 as a hydroelectric dam, then later as a water source for the city, people for the removal have said it no longer holds a practical use.

Removal will be incremental over three phases to slowly raise the water levels down river.

Once complete, fishing and boating is expected to become an regular activity near downtown.

"We believe that we can really focus on and utilize the river for community growth and economic development opportunities here in the city for folks to possibly be able to go down stream and back up stream for some recreational use on the water," said Sanchez.

Demolition work is expected to begin in August.

