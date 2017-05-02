Soldier surprises children at minor league game

There are very few moments that bring out more emotion in Americans than watching a family see their husband, wife, father, mother, son or daughter return from overseas.

While no one family wants their loved one to be stationed thousands of miles away, only they can understand the pure joy of seeing their serviceman or servicewoman come home.

On April 26, the children of Air Force Technical Sergeant Lance Daigle were invited to take part in a ceremony at the Carolina Mudcats baseball game in Zebulon, North Carolina.

The children took the field, throwing out the game's ceremonial first pitch. But when the catcher took off his mask, smiles, tears and genuine excitement overwhelmed the children as they ran toward the familiar face of their father.

TSgt. Daigle had been serving a deployment in Asia and wanted to surprise his family.

The reunion was captured by the team and has since been viewed more than 3.3 million times.

