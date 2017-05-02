Toledo City Council discuss salary increases for council, mayor

The Toledo City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss a possible pay raise for the mayor and city council members.

If the measure is passed, the mayor will make $136,000. That is the same the mayor made in 2009.

There are two proposed options for council members.

The first option is a $4,000 raise while the second is a $12,000 raise.

Some council members believe the pay raises need more time to discuss outside of committee meetings.

Councilwoman Lindsay Webb says she wants to hear from the mayor's office before they move forward.

Neighbors said they do not believe the measure will pass because both the mayor and many council members are up for election.

The City Charter mandates no council member salaries should increase during their term so the new salaries would not go into effect until 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.