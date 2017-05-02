Employment program hopes to put teens to work during summer months

In its 8th summer, the youth summer employment program has put roughly 4,000 teens to work.

Local teens in need of a summer job will have a chance to be a part of Lucas County's program that aims to put money in their pockets and teach them strong work ethics.

"And working with really good people that will help them learn skills for a lifetime,” said Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak. “But we also really want to give an opportunity to some of our young people that maybe don't know how to access employment and might need the guidance and the role modeling of others."

Tuesday, the commissioners announced new changes in the program like a $10 per hour wage, expanding to reach 14 to 24-year-olds and even starting an incentive to program that pays the teens a bonus for showing up on time on a weekly basis.

The program runs from the end of May to the end of September.

If you are a youth, a parent, or an employer looking to hire this summer and would like to inquire about these opportunities, please call 419-213-3333

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.