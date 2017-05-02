Western counties warned of possible flood risk

April showers bring may flowers. But May rains could bring some flooding concerns to already water logged communities.

In the latest Hydrology Outlook from the National Weather Service, eight counties in Northwest Ohio could face potential flooding with the forecast rainfall later this week.

The Blanchard River in Ottawa crested Tuesday morning after the last few days of rainfall. But with more rain in the forecast, officials are planning for more possible flooding in low lying areas.

With the ground saturated and fields already covered, and portions of the Blanchard River already high, the Putnam County Office of Public Safety will be keeping a close eye on the rainfall.

"For example, two inches or three inches will obviously increase the river higher than normal, or faster I should say. But if it's a slow rain in one particular area, it has less effect," said Putnam County EMA Director Mike Klear.

Klear doesn't expect any flooding to reach dangerous heights, though he is expecting it to be confined to low lying areas that are usually the first to see high water.

Residents living in the area are used to seeing high water along the Blanchard River, but Klear does want to remind people of the dangers of driving into high water. Once a road is deemed dangerous, his office will put up barriers to close off the road.

"As long as they go by the road closure signs, that's the big thing for us, the safety of everybody," Klear said. "If they see the road closed, to stop and turn around and not to drive through that high water and be safe."

