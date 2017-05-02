Faces of Heroin: From jail to a master's degree - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Faces of Heroin: From jail to a master's degree

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Behind the cell doors of the Lucas County Jail, each inmate has a personal story about their past. And many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control due to drugs.

There is now a major push to help inmates sober up and put an end to Ohio's growing heroin epidemic - something a former inmate, Jacob Spellis, knows all about. 

"[Jail] is a window of opportunity," said Spellis. "If you don't change in here, you're going to die."

Spellis says he started smoking marijuana at age 11 and turned to heroin at age 16. By the time he was 18, he was facing 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. 

"I never got into pain pills," he said. "I went straight to the heroin, and I started selling it."

Now, Spellis is an activist and member of Reentry Coalition of Northwest Ohio. His story of addiction and how he not only got clean but earned his masters degree - Tuesday night at 6 on WTOL 11. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly