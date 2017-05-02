Faces of Heroin: From jail to a master's degree

Your child may be falling behind. Third grade reading test results are in and there's a chance your child won't go to 4th grade

Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.

Think Fast: What to do in 5 emergency situations

"Show me my way in life, and I will build you a shrine." -Danny Thomas' prayer to St. Jude Thaddeus (Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

It’s every family’s worst nightmare, and two Putnam County parents have lived it twice - losing a child to cancer.

Inside Lucas County Jail, each inmate has a personal story about their past. Tuesday night on WTOL 11, hear how one man got sober and earned his master's degree after getting out.

Behind the cell doors of the Lucas County Jail, each inmate has a personal story about their past. And many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control due to drugs.

There is now a major push to help inmates sober up and put an end to Ohio's growing heroin epidemic - something a former inmate, Jacob Spellis, knows all about.

"[Jail] is a window of opportunity," said Spellis. "If you don't change in here, you're going to die."

Spellis says he started smoking marijuana at age 11 and turned to heroin at age 16. By the time he was 18, he was facing 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.

"I never got into pain pills," he said. "I went straight to the heroin, and I started selling it."

Now, Spellis is an activist and member of Reentry Coalition of Northwest Ohio. His story of addiction and how he not only got clean but earned his masters degree - Tuesday night at 6 on WTOL 11.

