Anthony Wayne to undergo dehumidification project

A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.
Partly to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon with highs near 60 degrees.
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for...
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.
An increase in the number of Ohioans treated for gambling addiction in the past two years is attributed not only to the effects of casino legalization but to increased availability of treatment.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Engaging the community to keep the conversation going about the heroin addiction in our area. That's what one library and advocacy group is doing Tuesday.
The sheer magnitude of the opiate epidemic is bad enough. But making matters worse, is that the crisis keeps changing. It is getting more dangerous and deadly by the day.
The only remaining hurdle to a controversial project in Fremont has been resolved.
A controversial project in Fremont, years in the making, may to be finally coming to an end.
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.
