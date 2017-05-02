Money Talks News: Discounts for online purchases

Money Talks News - There are any number of ways online shopping makes life easier. There’s no travel, easy comparison shopping, and home delivery. It's a great way to buy stuff.

However there is a drawback: the price is the price and there's no way to get a discount. At least that’s what some think. There are actually several simple tools that can be use to get a discount online.

One example is using chat. There's no law against using a site's chat feature to ask for a lower price, just as someone would in person at a store.

If there isn’t a chat feature, call the company on the phone. Explain to a customer service rep you're looking for the best price and ask if they'd give a discount. If that doesn’t work, ask if free shipping is available.

Another trick to pay less while shopping online is put your purchase in your virtual shopping cart and then abandon it. Sometimes merchants will entice you to follow through with the purchase with a discount.

Sometimes buying discounted gift cards online and using those for your purchase can save 10 percent or more on a purchase.

It’s also important to use a cash-back site that rebates part of everything bought. This is another way to save two to 10%. Pay with a cash-back credit card and get another one to three percent rebate.

Always search coupon codes before you check out.

And finally use social media. Search vendor Facebook pages for words like "coupon" and "discount." Signing up at store websites for email alerts can also sometimes net savings.

When shopping online, it often appears the price final but there's always a way to save a buck or two. For more information head over to the Money Talks News Website and search “shopping” .

