Playing Catch-up: How technology could put kids behind in school

New research shows our children are falling behind at school even before they start. And technology could be coming in the way.

PJ Henning, 3, plays like any preschooler. But, when he plays, he's actually hard at work developing his fine motor skills in the office of his occupational therapist.

Right now, his mom says his fine motor skills are behind other children his age.

"It's our hope that we give it a big push while he's little so that as he gets older and up to grade school he'll be up to speed," said Andrea Henning, PJ's mom.

He and many other children get help twice a week from an occupational therapist with things like cutting, coloring and gripping - skills they need to master before kindergarten.

But challenges with these types of fine motor skills aren't just developmental. The technology kids use daily could be putting them behind as well. 

