Playing Catch-up: How technology could put kids behind in school

The sheer magnitude of the opiate epidemic is bad enough. But making matters worse, is that the crisis keeps changing. It is getting more dangerous and deadly by the day.

The sheer magnitude of the opiate epidemic is bad enough. But making matters worse, is that the crisis keeps changing. It is getting more dangerous and deadly by the day.

In the two and a half years he has been sober, Richie Webber has lost five friends to overdoses. He says affordable access to treatment and detox is most important right now. (Source: WTOL)

In the two and a half years he has been sober, Richie Webber has lost five friends to overdoses. He says affordable access to treatment and detox is most important right now. (Source: WTOL)

Faces of Heroin: Clyde man nearly dies from what he thought was heroin

Faces of Heroin: Clyde man nearly dies from what he thought was heroin

New research shows our children are falling behind at school even before they start. And technology could be coming in the way.

New research shows our children are falling behind at school even before they start. And technology could be coming in the way.

The moment you realize your child is missing is critical. You need to think fast.

The moment you realize your child is missing is critical. You need to think fast.

Think Fast: What to do if your child goes missing

Think Fast: What to do if your child goes missing

Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.

Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.

Think Fast: What to do in 5 emergency situations

Think Fast: What to do in 5 emergency situations

Toledo News Leader will get a first-hand look at the issues that affect us here in Toledo that are coming in to focus as President Trump passes his first 100 days in office mark.

Toledo News Leader will get a first-hand look at the issues that affect us here in Toledo that are coming in to focus as President Trump passes his first 100 days in office mark.

From Toledo to the Far East: Jobs, drugs and the Trump factor

From Toledo to the Far East: Jobs, drugs and the Trump factor

New research shows our children are falling behind at school even before they start. And technology could be coming in the way.

PJ Henning, 3, plays like any preschooler. But, when he plays, he's actually hard at work developing his fine motor skills in the office of his occupational therapist.

Right now, his mom says his fine motor skills are behind other children his age.

"It's our hope that we give it a big push while he's little so that as he gets older and up to grade school he'll be up to speed," said Andrea Henning, PJ's mom.

He and many other children get help twice a week from an occupational therapist with things like cutting, coloring and gripping - skills they need to master before kindergarten.

But challenges with these types of fine motor skills aren't just developmental. The technology kids use daily could be putting them behind as well.

Thursday night at 6, Melissa Andrews explains why a lack of fine motor skills in children is becoming more of a problem... and what parents can do to prevent children from playing catch-up in school.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved