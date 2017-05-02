The Biggest Week in American Birding is coming up

It’s that time of year of again when "The Biggest Week in American Birding" takes place.

Northwest Ohio is one of the best places in the world for bird watching because of migration habits and the geography itself. It is also the warbler capital of the world.

Thousands of spectators around the world will soon descend into northwest Ohio and that is good for local businesses.

""The economic impact is unbelievable," said Patrick Czarney of the Maumee Bay Lodge. "The hotels in Oregon, the hotels right in Toledo and the restaurants. Unbelievable, all the restaurants are really busy throughout this time."

Area parks are prepped for the "Biggest Week in American Birding" festival this weekended.

The event will begin May 5 and ends on May 14.

Several area parks are set to participate including McGee Marsh, Black Swamp Observatory and Maumee Bay State Park.

Registration is closed however walk-in registrations will be accepted on May 4 and throughout the duration of the event.

One of the highlights of this year’s event is the introduction to The Biggest Week’s Conservation Fund. All of the proceeds donated will be used for improving and expanding habitat for birds.

A summary of the The Biggest Week in American Birding 2017 can be seen here.

