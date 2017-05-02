Lucas County to undergo Gypsy Moth control treatment

The Ohio Department of Agriculture will soon start aerial treatments to help control the gypsy moth population in the state.

A low-flying aircraft will hover right above treetops and spray the treatment in the early morning hours.

The department will use a naturally occurring bacterium found in the soil that interferes with the caterpillars’ feeding cycles called Foray. These treatments are not toxic to humans or animals.

In Ohio, 51 counties are under gypsy moth quarantine regulations. Treatments on 1,135 acres in Hancock, Hardin, Lucas, Marion and Union counties will begin in early May. Maps of treatment blocks can be seen here.

Gypsy Moths are known to defoliate over 300 species of trees and shrubs, especially oak trees. Usually a healthy tree can endure about three years of defoliation before it is permanently damaged or dies.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.