Toledo mayoral race heats up as another candidate joins the ring

Toledo’s mayoral race is heating up with another elected official announcing his campaign Tuesday.

Wade Kapszukiewicz, currently the Lucas County Treasurer, will have his name on the ballot for the primary in September.

Kapszukiewicz joins City Councilman Tom Waniewski and incumbent Paula Hicks-Hudson. He says they’re a part of city government, the problem he wants to fix.

"Today our city and county governments are suing each other. What we really need to be doing is cooperating with one another," said Kapszukiewicz.

One of the biggest campaign promises Kapszukiewicz made Tuesday was consolidating repetitive positions in the city and county. He says by doing this, he will save the city money, as well as taxpayers.

"If you're happy with how city government performs it's functions, I'm not your candidate," said Kapszukiewicz. "If you're happy with the status quo of city government, then you have two wonderful choices to pick from."

Kapszukiewicz says he's spoken to all three county commissioners, and he thinks they're excited to work with a mayor who is ready to work with them.

Fixing roads, balancing the budget and cleaning up neighborhoods are also part of his campaign promises

"I think the citizens of Toledo want to move in a new direction and want real change," he said. "I think you can only get that from ... someone who's not a part of city government."

Kapszukiewicz says he has a track record of accomplishment over the years, creating the land bank, saving neighbors money on pescription drugs and helping small businesses create jobs.

He thinks Toledo is at a crossroads, and he plans to make it a place his kids will want to live the rest of their lives.

"It's not the job of city government necessarily to lead the Renaissance of our community, but it shouldn't be standing in the way," said Kapszukiewicz.

The top two candidates from the primary will then face off for the position two months later in November.

