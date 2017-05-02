Testimony continues for man accused of setting fire that killed Toledo firefighters

Day two of testimony in the trial of Ray Abou Arab, who is being charged with the murders of firefighters Jamie Dickman and Steven Machinski, continued Tuesday morning.

The jury heard from first responders on how the fire at the Magnolia Apartment building went from dangerous to deadly.

Dickman's widow, mother, and sister along with Machcinski's sister and father, were also in the courtroom listening on to every detail and at times were seen crying during the testimony.

Toledo Fire Lt. Rob Swartz took the stand to recall what he remembered from the fire that happened back in Jan. 2014.

Swartz said he was at the top of the ladder outside the second story window that Private Machcinski and Dickman climbed into.

He testified that when crews arrived and were preparing to enter the apartment building, and even during the time the two deceased firefighters were inside the building, the smoke was grey and the heat felt typical.

However Lt. Swartz said within a matter of minutes the conditions changed. Black smoke began pouring out of the window and the heat became hotter than anything he had ever felt in his career.

“When I seen the color change I yelled for them to get out through the window and I shined my flashlight in there and I'm yelling for them to come towards my light because I'm sure they cant see and at that point it kind of all went downhill," Lt. Swartz said.

The defense questioned Lt. Swartz about where he saw the fire damage when they arrived and when he raised the garage door. Lt. Swartz testified he only saw flames in the garage near the ceiling and nothing else in the garage was damaged.

During the trial, one of the jurors was dismissed after the continuously falling asleep during testimony Tuesday morning and all throughout the week.

There are still three other alternates seated on the jury.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.