Man robbed at gun-point near Boys and Girls Club

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are searching for the three men involved in a robbery that happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Sidney Matthews was walking along north Detroit Avenue and Monroe Street when three black men ran up behind him.

One of the men put a gun to Matthews’ back while the other two stole money from his pocket.

The three robbers then fled into the neighborhood located behind the Boys and Girls Club near the scene.

Matthews was not injured and police are still investigating the incident. 

