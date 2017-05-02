Families encouraged to participate in National Screen-free Week

Families across the country are being challenged to unplug from the digital world and to connect to each other for National Screen-free Week.

“Turn off your screens and enjoy your family time. You’ll be surprised at all the fun you can have by forgoing screen-time,” said Meliss Klorer, MRC health educator for Mercy Health – Kohl’s Kids in Action.

Studies say that children are spending more time in front of a digital screen and less time getting the one hour of daily exercise needed to stay healthy.

In addition, excessive screen time has been linked to poor school performance, behavioral and attention problems and disruptive sleep patterns.

Doctors suggest that children younger than two shouldn’t experience screen time at all. Children who are two and older shouldn’t have more than two hours a day of screen time outside of schoolwork.

Mercy Health Children's Hospital and Kohl’s Kids in Action have some tips to help stay screen free this week:

Turn off the TV during meals and use that time to discuss the events of the day.

Keep TVs, DVD players, video games and computers out of children’s bedrooms.

Ride a bike, read a book, cook dinner together or learn a craft.

Visit a nearby Metropark or go to the library.

National Screen-free Week lasts from May 1 through May 7.

