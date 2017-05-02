Janet Jackson's unbreakable tour is coming to Toledo

After postponing her tour last year, new mom and pop star Janet Jackson is coming to Toledo.

Fans in the glass city can catch her performance Saturday, October 27 at the Huntington Center downtown

Jackson postponed her 2016 tour after announcing her plans to start a family with husband Al Mana. Her son, Eissa, was born in Jan. 2017. She has since separated from Mana.

Jackson was scheduled to visit Toledo in early June last year at the Huntington Center.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved