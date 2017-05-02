A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash pleaded guilty to two charges Monday morning.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station with a machete.

Authorities say the man ran over the water hose that was being used to put out the fire with his car.

Man caught with drugs after running over fire hose with car

Police are searching for three men involved in a robbery that happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Man robbed at gun-point near Boys and Girls Club

A man who was at the scene of a massive overnight fire in north Toledo appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Antoine Lewis, 39, is being charged with misconduct at an emergency and possession of cocaine.

Authorities say Lewis ran over the water hose that was being used to put out the fire with his car.

As a result, firefighters were pulled away from the fire to deal with the damages done to the equipment that ended up costing thousands of dollars.

Police also found less than five grams of cocaine in Lewis' possession.

