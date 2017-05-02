Man caught with drugs after running over fire hose with car - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man caught with drugs after running over fire hose with car

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man who was at the scene of a massive overnight fire in north Toledo appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Antoine Lewis, 39, is being charged with misconduct at an emergency and possession of cocaine.

Authorities say Lewis ran over the water hose that was being used to put out the fire with his car.

As a result, firefighters were pulled away from the fire to deal with the damages done to the equipment that ended up costing thousands of dollars.

Police also found less than five grams of cocaine in Lewis' possession. 

