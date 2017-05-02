Man who punched pregnant woman appears in court - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man who punched pregnant woman appears in court

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Lucas County Jail) (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Edward Headley, 78, punched Tina M. Fredrick in the throat after they were involved in a crash together in September 2015.

Fredrick was pregnant at the time.

Reasons for the delayed arraignment are unknown. 

