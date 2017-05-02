A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash pleaded guilty to two charges Monday morning.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station with a machete.

A Toledo man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Man who punched pregnant woman appears in court

Authorities say the man ran over the water hose that was being used to put out the fire with his car.

Man caught with drugs after running over fire hose with car

Police are searching for three men involved in a robbery that happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Man robbed at gun-point near Boys and Girls Club

Edward Headley, 78, punched Tina M. Fredrick in the throat after they were involved in a crash together in September 2015.

Fredrick was pregnant at the time.

Reasons for the delayed arraignment are unknown.

