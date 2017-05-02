Electrical devices spark Spencer Township fire

Smoke forced a man out of his Spencer Township home early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on North Raab Road off West Bancroft Street.

The man who lived there woke up to smoke alarms and rushed outside.

Officials say the fire started in a bathroom where there were a few electrical devices plugged in. They believe the outlet sparked the fire.

No major damaged was caused by the fire.

