Electrical devices spark Spencer Township fire

On-and-off rain showers will be expected into the afternoon with highs today only in the low 50s. Winds will gust over 35 mph at times.More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for...More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
An increase in the number of Ohioans treated for gambling addiction in the past two years is attributed not only to the effects of casino legalization but to increased availability of treatment.More >>
An Ohio mother accused of driving into a lake with her 2-year-old daughter in the car has been declared not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Voters in Ohio and Michigan will head to the polls Tuesday for the May 2 primary and special elections.More >>
The Ohio Department of Agriculture will soon start aerial treatments to help control the gypsy moth population in the state.More >>
Wade Kapszukiewicz, currently the Lucas County Treasurer, will have his name on the ballot for the primary in September.More >>
The jury heard from first responders on how the fire at the Magnolia Apartment building went from dangerous to deadly in day two testimony in the trial of Ray Abou Arab.More >>
City leaders in Cleveland want to formally team up with other big cities in Ohio to share police resources during large events.More >>
