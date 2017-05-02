Two inmates overdose at CCNO

An investigation is underway at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after two inmates overdosed.

According to CCNO officials, several inmates were gathering around two bunk areas around 10:20 p.m. Monday. An officer saw two inmates were having respiratory problems and called for assistance.

Timothy Croninger, 36, and Keven Darah, 45, were taken to the Community Hospital of Williams County in Bryan for treatment. They have since been released back to CCNO for medical observation.

Officials say Croninger and Darah went into a bathroom and overdosed from smoking K2 spice, a synthetic drug that had been smuggled inside the jail.

All inmates in the unit were strip searched following the incident.

Croninger is serving a nine-month sentence out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation.

Darah is serving a 10-month sentence out of Lucas County Common Pleas Court for breaking and entering.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.