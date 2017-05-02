Vacant home demolished after massive fire

A home was demolished after a massive overnight fire in north Toledo.

The fire started shortly after 1:30 Monday morning on Utica near Cherry.

By the time crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. The fire quickly burned through the roof and destroyed the home.

Officials say the home was abandoned and boarded up. They believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.

Crews were called in to demolish the home a couple hours after the fire was out.

Anyone who may have seen someone in the area before the fire is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

