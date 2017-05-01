Mayor Hicks-Hudson appears at neighborhood block watch meeting

Dozens of south Toledo residents in the Beverly area came out to a block watch meeting Monday night.

Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson was in attendance to update residents on city projects and take their questions.

Most residents were concerned about the move of a neighborhood store to the Harvard Terrace neighborhood.

"There's a lot of people here tonight who have questions about the Head Shed going into the Harvard Terrace neighborhood, which is pretty close to here. So those were a lot of the questions I saw come in on our Facebook page," said block watch leader Allison Snyder.

Officials at the meeting also spoke about a recent string of burglaries in the area.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.