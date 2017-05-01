Guest Editorial: National Alliance on Mental Illness

I'm Robin Isenberg with the National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI of Greater Toledo. The month of May has been designated as Mental Health Awareness Month!

Many individuals are living with the daily challenges of mental illness – disorders such as ADD, depression and anxiety. Mental illness affects not only individuals. It reaches far beyond that.

In fact, it is a health concern that affects families, schools, businesses and the community at-large.

Are you or a loved one living with mental illness? Are you or a loved one feeling alone and isolated?

The statistics say that one in four individuals is living with mental illness in this country. At NAMI, we understand the challenges faced by individuals and family members and provide FREE support, education and advocacy services!

Every day, we help people find resources to support them in their journey toward recovery.

Join us on Saturday, May 13th at UT's Main Campus for the 10th Annual NAMIWalks! For more information, please contact us at 419-243-1119 or visit our website at www.namitoledo.org.