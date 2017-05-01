Law enforcement officials stressing motorcycle safety with warmer weather

Motorcycle crashes are always a serious concern for law enforcement, as riders many times receive serious, if not fatal, injuries. Last year there were over 200 fatalities in Ohio. So far, there have been 13 this year.

"Unfortunately, through my career, I've certainly dealt with a few motorcycle accidents," said Lt. Shaun Robinson of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "Some have been the motorcycle's fault, and some have been the vehicle's faults.

When it comes to safety on a motorcycle, there is little room for error.

"If you're paying attention to your phone, screwing around with the radio, whatever it is, that's taking your eyes off the road," Lt. Robinson said. "Put it down and pay attention and use everything that you have. Your ears, your eyes and physically listen because motorcycles certainly sound different than cars."

For those riding their motorcycles, being aware of your surroundings is crucial. But education is key.

"Motorcycle riders, number one, should have to be trained," said Mike Stock, Safety and Education Director for ABATE of Ohio. "They need to get some training so they have the tools to motor down the roads safely."

First time motorcyclists can take a new rider course at Harley Davidson. And more experienced riders can take a one-day course to get their motorcycle endorsement.

