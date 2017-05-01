FIRST ALERT DAYS: Thursday and Friday

An extreme storm system is developing for late this week.

This storm system will bring heavy rains, gusty winds and chilly temperatures.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be near 50° with strong and gusty northeast winds.

Tuesday will be windy and cool, though any rain amounts should be light. If you need to get some outdoor work done, clearly Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week. Lighter winds and some sunshine will boost highs to around 60°. That brings us to our ALERT DAYS Thursday and Friday.

Rain amounts may be enough to lead to flooding. The FIRST ALERT Storm Team will be monitoring the threat of flooding closely. Get updates here at wtol.com and also on the FIRST ALERT Weather App.

Robert Shiels WTOL