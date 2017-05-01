Fremont City Schools hope voters approve new school building levy

Voters in Fremont will have a second opportunity to approve a levy Tuesday that was voted down by a slim margin in November.

Fremont City Schools has a sizable bond levy on Tuesday's ballot to build four new elementary buildings and a new high school building. School officials say this levy is the last chance to receive a significant amount of state funding to help the project.

The bond issue in November was a 4.99 mill levy that was turned down by only 540 voters.

After surveys and meetings, the district made some changes to the levy that lowered the cost a bit.

One of the proposed new elementary buildings was d ropped, along with $3 million of extra space consolidated within the buildings

Now the 4.65 mill levy will generate $58.6 million to build four new elementary buildings and a new Ross High School.

The levy will cost an average homeowner around $162 dollars a year. Each Elementary school will house about 500 students each. All new classrooms will be fitted with the latest in education technology.

Superintendent Tracy McCaudy said the vote is vital, as the state has promised 49 percent of the construction cost, or $52.4 million.

The window to receive those funds will close if voters turn down the levy on Tuesday.

