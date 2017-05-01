Tony Packo's to open new west Toledo location

Tony Packo's will be setting up shop at a space in west Toledo formerly occupied by Del Taco.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant hinted the new location will replace the location at the Andersons store.

Tony Packo's purchased the building from Del Taco months before the official announcement, and were working to use the building as drive thru.

