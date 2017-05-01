Woman charged in infant's death arraigned in Oregon

The woman accused of causing the death of a six-month-old child was arraigned in Oregon Monday.

Angie Walker, 40, is charged with murder and child endangerment for the death of Levi James Ashley.

Police say Walks and Ashley's father Antonio Burkey have been in an on-and-off relationship for several years.

“What I’m told is that they have dated on and off for four years maybe,” said Sgt. Kelly Thibert, Oregon Police Detective. “And they had only lived at that location for a couple weeks. It was a temporary thing in between a housing situation.”

Burkey and Levi's mother Samantha Ashley had joint custody of the child at the time of his death on April 26.

Police say Levi was under the care of Walker when 911 was called the day before Levi died of abusive trauma to the brain and optic nerve.

With both Burkey and Samantha Ashley in the courtroom, an Oregon judge raised Walker's bond to $500,000 with no 10 percent option.

