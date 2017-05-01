Man robs gas station with machete - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man robs gas station with machete

(Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station with a machete.

According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the robbery happened at the Circle K on Dorr Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana with a machete in his hand.

Surveillance video shows the man leaving in a silver Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office at 419-213-4923 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly