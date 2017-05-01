Man pleads guilty in deadly hit-and-run crash

A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash pleaded guilty to two charges Monday morning.

Christopher Mock is charged with vehicular manslaughter for a crash that killed a 72-year-old man last December.

Prosecutors say he swerved out of his lane on Bennett near West Laskey, slamming into an oncoming car driven by Starr David Schultz. Mock then got out of his car and ran away on foot.

Schultz eventually died from his injuries.

On Monday, Mock pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge and a felony failure to stop charge.

Mock faces up to 3 and a half years in prison when he's sentenced June 21. He could also lose his license for up to five years.

